ROME, March 14 (Xinhua) -- Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday in Rome, capital of Italy.

Both sides conducted candid, in-depth and constructive communication over China-U.S. relations, as well as international and regional issues of common concern.

The two sides agree to jointly implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, increase understanding, manage differences, expand consensus and strengthen cooperation, so as to accumulate conditions for bringing China-U.S. relations back to the track of sound and steady development.

Yang, also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said the implementation of the consensus between the two heads of state is the most important task for China-U.S. relations.

He said that Chinese President Xi Jinping has proposed mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation as the three principles in developing China-U.S. relations in the new era, which has charted the course for the development of the bilateral ties.

U.S. President Joe Biden responded positively with such important commitments as that the United States does not seek a new Cold War or to change China's system, nor will it oppose China through strengthening alliances, support "Taiwan independence," or seek confrontation with China, Yang said.

The Chinese side always views and handles bilateral relations in accordance with the three principles put forth by President Xi, Yang said, expressing his hope that the U.S. side can truly deliver on President Biden's promises.

Under the current international situation, China and the United States should strengthen dialogue and cooperation, properly manage differences and prevent conflict and confrontation, which not only serves the interests of the two people but also meets the expectation of the international community and the interests of people across the world, he added.

Stressing that the Taiwan question concerns China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Yang said in the three Sino-U.S. joint communiques, the U.S. side explicitly recognized that there is only one China and that the one-China principle is the premise for establishing diplomatic relations between China and the United States as well as the political foundation of their relations.

The current U.S. administration has pledged to adhere to the one-China policy and not to support "Taiwan independence" in regard to the Taiwan question, but its actions are obviously inconsistent with its statements, he said.

The Chinese side expresses grave concern over and firm opposition to the recent wrong words and deeds of the U.S. side on Taiwan-related issues, Yang noted, adding that any attempts to condone and support "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, or play the "Taiwan card" and use the Taiwan question to contain China will be futile.

China urges the U.S. side to recognize the high sensitivity of the Taiwan question, abide by the one-China principle, the provisions of the three Sino-U.S. joint communiques and the commitments made by the U.S. side, and stop going further down the dangerous path.

Yang expounded on China's solemn position on issues related to Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, pointing out that these issues concern China's core interests and are China's internal affairs that allow no foreign interference. Any attempt to use these issues to suppress China will fail, he said.

Yang noted that seeking common ground while shelving differences and building a bridge of cooperation on top of proper settlement of differences is the right way for China and the United States to get along with each other, which has been tested by practice since the Shanghai Communique was issued 50 years ago.

The two sides should learn from history, grasp the premise of mutual respect, hold the bottom line of peaceful coexistence and seize the key of win-win cooperation, he said.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues including the Ukraine issue, the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue, the Iran nuclear issue and the Afghanistan issue.