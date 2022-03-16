SEOUL/TOKYO, March 16 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) seemed to have failed in its launch of an unidentified projectile, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Wednesday.

The JCS said in a statement that the DPRK launched the projectile from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at about 9:30 a.m. local time (0030 GMT), noting that it appeared to have failed soon after the liftoff.

It said the intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States were conducting an additional analysis.

Earlier, Japan's NHK cited the Japanese Defense Ministry as reporting that the DPRK appeared to have launched a ballistic missile on Wednesday morning.

South Korea said the DPRK tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Feb. 27 and March 5, but the DPRK said those were the launches of the reconnaissance satellite development tests.