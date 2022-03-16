Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
VATICAN CITY: The Vatican has protested the expulsion of its ambassador to Nicaragua, stressing that the unilateral action was unjustified.Ambassador ...
During the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey, which took place from March 11 to March 13, 2022, the Kyrgyz ...
TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visited army reservists this week, who were training with newly developed army doctrines developed ...
HELSINKI, Finland: Following a 13-year delay, Finish energy company Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said its much-delayed Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor is ...
NEW DELHI, India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party has won the majority of parliamentary seats in India's most populous state, ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: A senior Biden administration official confirmed that North Korea has test fired a new inter-continental ballistic missile system ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - A resurgence of Covid in China, Australia and New Zealand has failed to stem a Wall ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: Uber, the ride-sharing service, has announced that it is putting in place a fuel surcharge ...
NEW YORK, New York, - U.S. stocks rose sharply Tuesday as brent crude oil fell below $100 a barrel, and ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. regulators have removed the requirement for automated driving system (ADS) vehicle manufacturers to equip their vehicles with ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: As part of a limited collection, Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is launching seven exclusive ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - For the second day in a row, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled more than 1,000 ...