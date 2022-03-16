Wed, 16 Mar 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
48
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Nicaragua expels Vatican ambassador, causing outcry

VATICAN CITY: The Vatican has protested the expulsion of its ambassador to Nicaragua, stressing that the unilateral action was unjustified.Ambassador ...

Central Asia reeling from sanctions on Russia

During the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey, which took place from March 11 to March 13, 2022, the Kyrgyz ...

Taiwan learns from Ukraine defenders, alters military training

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visited army reservists this week, who were training with newly developed army doctrines developed ...

Finland slowly starting nuclear power plant

HELSINKI, Finland: Following a 13-year delay, Finish energy company Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said its much-delayed Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor is ...

Modi's party wins big in state parliamentary election

NEW DELHI, India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party has won the majority of parliamentary seats in India's most populous state, ...

North Korea tests ICBM missile capable of reaching U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C.: A senior Biden administration official confirmed that North Korea has test fired a new inter-continental ballistic missile system ...

Business

Section
Hong Kong stock markets roar back to life, Hang Seng jumps 9 percent

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - A resurgence of Covid in China, Australia and New Zealand has failed to stem a Wall ...

Rising fuel costs force Uber to increase charges

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Uber, the ride-sharing service, has announced that it is putting in place a fuel surcharge ...

U.S. stocks surge as oil falls below $100 barrel, Nasdaq up nearly 3%

NEW YORK, New York, - U.S. stocks rose sharply Tuesday as brent crude oil fell below $100 a barrel, and ...

Steering wheels, break pedals not needed in automated cars, says US

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. regulators have removed the requirement for automated driving system (ADS) vehicle manufacturers to equip their vehicles with ...

New pizza, Kraft Mac & Cheese ice cream flavors at Walmart

NEW YORK CITY, New York: As part of a limited collection, Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is launching seven exclusive ...

HK's Hang Seng loses another 1,117 points, now down 10% in two days

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - For the second day in a row, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled more than 1,000 ...

Movie Review

Hair