Washington [US], March 16 (ANI): The United States expressed concerns about China's "provocative" activities across the Taiwan Strait, during talks between US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi which was held on Monday.

According to a senior Biden administration official, the talks, which were held in Rome on Monday, focused heavily on the war between Russia and Ukraine, and took place over an "intense, seven-hour session," Focus Taiwan reported.

Both sides discussed recent "escalatory actions" taken by North Korea and the need for the US and China to manage their competition so that it does not veer into conflict, according to the official.

As relates to Taiwan, the US official said that Sullivan had "underscored concerns about Beijing' courses and provocative actions across the Taiwan Strait."He also reiterated Washington's one-China policy "based on the Taiwan Relations Act, Three Communiques and Six Assurances," the official said, referring to the series of commitments that form the basis of US ties with both China and Taiwan, Focus Taiwan reported further.

Under the "one China" policy, theDuring the talks, Yang also urged the US to recognize "the high sensitivity of the Taiwan question" and to abide by the one-China principle, rather than "going further down the dangerous path" of supporting Taiwan independence, according to China's state-run Xinhua news agency.

On Tuesday, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said it had received briefings from the US both before and after the meeting between Sullivan and Yang, but declined to comment on what it was told, as per Focus Taiwan. (ANI)