Thu, 17 Mar 2022

News RELEASES

International

Russian oligarch's London mansion 'liberated' by protesters

LONDON, England: A UK government spokesman has said Britain might consider taking over sanctioned oligarchs' lavish mansions to house newly ...

Shenzhen, Chinese business hub, closed due to surge in Covid cases

BEIJING, China: China's government has responded to a surge in COVID-19 infections by closing its southern business center of Shenzhen, ...

Nicaragua expels Vatican ambassador, causing outcry

VATICAN CITY: The Vatican has protested the expulsion of its ambassador to Nicaragua, stressing that the unilateral action was unjustified.Ambassador ...

Central Asia reeling from sanctions on Russia

During the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey, which took place from March 11 to March 13, 2022, the Kyrgyz ...

Taiwan learns from Ukraine defenders, alters military training

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visited army reservists this week, who were training with newly developed army doctrines developed ...

Finland slowly starting nuclear power plant

HELSINKI, Finland: Following a 13-year delay, Finish energy company Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said its much-delayed Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor is ...

Business

Hong Kong and Japanese stock indices climb several hundred points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares in Hong Kong took off again Thursday pushing the key Hang Seng index up more ...

Deutsche Bank to stop doing business in Russia

FRANKFURT, Germany: After facing strong criticism from some investors and politicians for its ongoing ties to Russia, Deutsche Bank said ...

Russian tourists vanish from Cuba beaches

HAVANA, Cuba: The day when planeloads of Russian tourists left Cuba this week, with their vacations interrupted by the invasion ...

Huge rally on Wall Street, Nasdaq Composite gains nearly four percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks zoomed higher Wednesday as the U.S. dollar dived following the first increase in ...

Sony movie 'Uncharted' banned in Vietnam over South China Sea dispute

HANOI, Vietnam: Vietnam's state media reported that Sony's action movie, "Uncharted," has been banned from domestic distribution due to a ...

Swiss bank opens fake accounts of Pakistani slum dweller

LAHORE, Pakistan - In a Swiss bank, a homeless man in Lahore had two accounts with a combined balance of ...

