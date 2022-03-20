Pyongyang [North Korea], March 20 (ANI/Sputnik): North Korea has allegedly fired four shots from multiple rocket launch systems into the western waters of the Yellow Sea, the Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday, citing South Korean military officials.

According to the news agency, four projectiles fell into the sea within the hour from 7:20 a.m. local time on Sunday (22:00 GMT on Saturday). The South Korean National Security Council reportedly convened an emergency meeting to discuss the incident.

"There were shots believed to be that of North Korea's multiple rocket launchers this morning," an official in the South Korean armed forces said, as quoted by the news agency.

In addition, the official reportedly stressed that Seoul was monitoring developments in the region and maintaining the country's defense preparedness.

Since the end of 2017, Pyongyang had maintained a voluntary moratorium on nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) systems. However, in January, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un decided to consider the resumption of "all temporarily suspended activities" due to what he described as hostile policy on the part of the United States. A number of media and experts regarded this statement as Pyongyang's intention to stop complying with the moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests amid the stalled dialogue with WashingtonOn February 27 and March 5, North Korea test-fired ballistic missiles as part of the reconnaissance satellite project. On Wednesday, media reported that Pyongyang had fired another alleged projectile, but the launch had ended in failure.

Seoul and Washington accused Pyongyang of having tested the new Hwasong-17 ICBM under the pretext of developing satellite systems. The South Korean National Security Council regarded the launches as violation of UN Security Council resolutions and condemned Pyongyang for raising tensions in the region. (ANI/Sputnik)