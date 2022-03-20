Sun, 20 Mar 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
48
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
World protests prison terms given to Cubans following summer riots

HAVANA, Cuba: Over 100 protestors in Havana have been sentenced to between 4 and 30 years in prison following island-wide ...

Staffing issues, fuel prices cause Southwest, United to cancel flights

DALLAS, Texas: Southwest Airlines and United Airlines have announced a new series of reductions to their spring flight schedules, caused ...

Search continues following Peru landslide, 15 missing

LIMA, Peru: The Peruvian government said eight people have been rescued and at least 15 are missing after a major ...

Chinese and Russian interests continue to converge despite Ukraine War

With the world's attention focused on Ukraine in the weeks since Russia began its invasion of the country on February ...

At International Space Station, US astronaut sets record 340 days

HOUSTON, Texas: Having lived more than 340 days in space after his 9th April, 2021 launch, NASA astronaut Mark Vande ...

Top UK court denies Julian Assange right to fight U.S. extradition

LONDON, England: The UK's top court has rejected a request by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to appeal a decision to ...

Business

Section
Netflix weighs ending sharing of passwords

LOS GATOS, California: In a blog post on 16th March, entitled, "Paying to Share Netflix Outside Your Household," Netflix decided ...

US retail sales slow due to high gas prices

WASHINGTON D.C.: In February, U.S. retail sales growth slowed after surging in January, as consumers spend less due to rising ...

EU approves Amazon purchase of MGM studio, film library

BRUSSELS, Belgium: European regulators have approved Amazon's purchase of Hollywood studio MGM, stressing that no concerns about competition are being ...

Lebanese, Myanmar firms to jointly own Telenor n Myanmar

YANGON, Myanmar - On Tuesday, the junta's investment commission approved the sale of Telenor Group's Myanmar operations to the Lebanese ...

Technology stocks lead Wall Street higher, Nasdaq gains more than 2%

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks cruised higher on Friday after oil prices steadied. Brent crude had hit a ...

As China locks down, Amazon, Walmart to see slow down in deliveries

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Amazon and Walmart customers are likely to face delays in receiving orders due to COVID-19 ...

Movie Review

The Lady Vanishes
Lady Vanishes