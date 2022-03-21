Mon, 21 Mar 2022

For second time, court releases ex-Peru President Fujimori from prison

LIMA, Peru: Peru's top court has reinstated a controversial pardon for former President Alberto Fujimori, who governed the country in ...

Success of Ukraine resistance causes Europe to seek US arms

WASHINGTON D.C.: As the Russian invasion of Ukraine increased demand for U.S. weaponry, European governments have approached the U.S. government ...

World protests prison terms given to Cubans following summer riots

HAVANA, Cuba: Over 100 protestors in Havana have been sentenced to between 4 and 30 years in prison following island-wide ...

Staffing issues, fuel prices cause Southwest, United to cancel flights

DALLAS, Texas: Southwest Airlines and United Airlines have announced a new series of reductions to their spring flight schedules, caused ...

Search continues following Peru landslide, 15 missing

LIMA, Peru: The Peruvian government said eight people have been rescued and at least 15 are missing after a major ...

Chinese and Russian interests continue to converge despite Ukraine War

With the world's attention focused on Ukraine in the weeks since Russia began its invasion of the country on February ...

Interest rate rises in Canada in bid to tame soaring inflation

OTTAWA, Canada: Canada's annual inflation rate soared to 5.7 percent in February, reaching a new 30-year high. With broad price ...

Losses caused by oil spikes expected by 70% of Japan's companies

TOKYO, Japan: Some 70 percent of Japanese firms expect their earnings to be negatively affected by the crisis in Ukraine, ...

Netflix weighs ending sharing of passwords

LOS GATOS, California: In a blog post on 16th March, entitled, "Paying to Share Netflix Outside Your Household," Netflix decided ...

US retail sales slow due to high gas prices

WASHINGTON D.C.: In February, U.S. retail sales growth slowed after surging in January, as consumers spend less due to rising ...

EU approves Amazon purchase of MGM studio, film library

BRUSSELS, Belgium: European regulators have approved Amazon's purchase of Hollywood studio MGM, stressing that no concerns about competition are being ...

Lebanese, Myanmar firms to jointly own Telenor n Myanmar

YANGON, Myanmar - On Tuesday, the junta's investment commission approved the sale of Telenor Group's Myanmar operations to the Lebanese ...

