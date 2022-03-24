Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
MONTREAL, Canada: The Dutch and Australian governments have launched a legal case against Russia to hold it accountable for its ...
BEIJING, China: The Chinese military spokesman has said that the U.S. destroyer Ralph Johnson's traveling through the Taiwan Strait on ...
CAIRO, Egypt: Five ancient tombs were discovered earlier this month outside Egypt's capital Cairo. The tombs date to the Old ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: In an interview with CNN, retired Gen. David Petraeus, former U.S. CIA director, said it is "not entirely" ...
MADRID, Spain: Amidst its strained relations with Morocco, Spain's prime minister has written to the Moroccan king agreeing that having ...
NARAYANGANJ, Bangladesh - Eight people have died after a launch carrying more than 50 people sank in the Shitalakkhya river ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks tanked on Wednesday as there appeared to be no end in sight for ...
DETROIT, Michigan: U.S. automaker Ford Motor Company has reported that its vehicle production and orders in Europe have been slowed ...
ISTANBUL, Turkey: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has inaugurated a suspension bridge across the Dardanelles Strait, the latest in a series ...
SYDNEY, Australia - Funds flowed out of declining bond markets into stocks in Asia on Wednesday, providing a welcome lift ...
JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesia's tourism minister has said that the country has removed its quarantine requirement for all arrivals from overseas, ...
WUHAN, China: The central Chinese city of Wuhan has vowed to become China's "Valley of Satellites," joining other cities tasked ...