Seoul [South Korea], March 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired an unidentified projectile into eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Thursday without mentioning further details.

It came after the South Korean military said the DPRK fired four shots of multiple rocket launchers off its west coast on Sunday.

According to the South Korean military, it marked the 12th launch of missiles and projectiles by the DPRK this year.

South Korea said the DPRK tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on February 27 and March 5, but the DPRK said those were the launches of the reconnaissance satellite development tests. (ANI/Xinhua)