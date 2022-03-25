Fri, 25 Mar 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
61
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
UN official says North Korea should close political prison camps

GENEVA, Switzerland: Tomas Ojea Quintana, U.N. special rapporteur for human rights in North Korea, has asked the communist country to ...

Ukrainian and Russian people paying price for West's aims

Image credit: RFE/RLLying at the heart of this seemingly unbridgeable ideological and psychological impasse between Western Ukraine and Russia is ...

Filing by Dutch, Australians over Russia involvement in MH17 downing

MONTREAL, Canada: The Dutch and Australian governments have launched a legal case against Russia to hold it accountable for its ...

U.S. Navy travels thru Taiwan Strait; 'provocation' says China

BEIJING, China: The Chinese military spokesman has said that the U.S. destroyer Ralph Johnson's traveling through the Taiwan Strait on ...

Well preserved tombs found in Egypt, dating to 2700 BC

CAIRO, Egypt: Five ancient tombs were discovered earlier this month outside Egypt's capital Cairo. The tombs date to the Old ...

Russian army unprepared for combat, says ex-CIA director

WASHINGTON D.C.: In an interview with CNN, retired Gen. David Petraeus, former U.S. CIA director, said it is "not entirely" ...

Business

Section
Moscow court bans Facebook, Instagram over claims of fake news

MOSCOW, Russia: A Moscow court has banned Facebook and Instagram, claiming its parent company, Meta, was engaged in "extremist activities."According ...

Burgeoning oil prices keep lid on Asian stocks Thursday

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stock markets in Asia finished mixed on Thursday as oil prices continued to consolidate at higher ...

Norwegian envoy Dramdal calls on Energy Minister Bhusal

KATHMANDU, Nepal - Torun Dramdal, the Norwegian Ambassador to Nepal, paid a courtesy call on Minister for Energy, Water Resources, ...

UK's OneWeb satellites to be launched into orbit by rival SpaceX

LONDON, England: British satellite venture OneWeb has announced a partnership with Elon Musk's SpaceX, which will send its satellites into ...

Stock markets in U.S. turn down as oil spikes above $120 a barrel

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks tanked on Wednesday as there appeared to be no end in sight for ...

Ford to slow production in Europe due to chip shortage, Ukraine war

DETROIT, Michigan: U.S. automaker Ford Motor Company has reported that its vehicle production and orders in Europe have been slowed ...

Movie Review

The Night
Night