SEOUL, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Thursday testfired what was believed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) off its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The JCS said in a statement that it detected one ICBM launched toward the eastern waters from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at about 2:34 p.m. local time (0534 GMT).

The missile was fired on a lofted trajectory, traveling about 1,080 km at a top altitude of over 6,200 km.

The intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are making a precision analysis on further details, the JCS noted.

It marked the DPRK's first known ICBM test-launch in over four years since November 2017 when Pyongyang tested Hwasong-15.

In response to the DPRK's ICBM test-firing, the South Korean military launched five missiles from ground, sea and air off its east coast from 4:25 p.m. local time (0725 GMT), the JCS said.

Mobilized in the live-fire exercise are one Hyunmoo-II ground-to-ground missile, one Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missile, one Haesung-II ship-to-ground missile and two JDAM air-to-surface missiles.

The JCS added that the South Korean military was closely monitoring the moves of the DPRK forces while maintaining its full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) over the DPRK's ICBM launch, the presidential Blue House said in a statement.

During the meeting, Moon said the DPRK renounced a self-imposed moratorium on ICBM tests, saying the ICBM launch posed serious threats to the Korean Peninsula, the region and the international community.

Moon ordered officials to thoroughly devise all countermeasures in close cooperation with relevant countries and the international community.

The president urged Pyongyang to immediately stop acts which create tensions, and rapidly return to the path of diplomatic solutions through dialogue.

The transition team of South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said in a statement that the DPRK's ICBM launch threatens the South Korean security. Yoon is scheduled to be sworn in as the president on May 10.

In 2022, the DPRK conducted 12 tests of missiles and projectiles, including the ICBM, according to the South Korean military.

South Korea said the DPRK tested a new ICBM system on Feb. 27 and March 5, but the DPRK said those were the reconnaissance satellite development tests.