LONDON -- The European Union countries and lawmakers on Thursday reached an agreement on an unprecedented law to curb the market dominance of the biggest tech companies such as Alphabet's Google, Meta, Amazon and Apple.

The law, called the Digital Markets Act, is aimed at stopping the largest tech platforms from using their interlocking services and considerable resources to box in users and squash emerging rivals, giving new entrants a better chance to survive against the world's powerful tech juggernauts. (EU-Legislation-Digital Market)

- - - -

NEW YORK -- The test-launch of a new type intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasongpho-17 of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea strategic forces was conducted on Thursday local time, under the direct guidance of DPRK leader Kim Jong Un, the official Korean Central News Agency reported early Friday. (DPRK-ICBM-Test)

- - - -

KABUL -- Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Thursday that China is ready to help Afghanistan achieve true independence and self-development.

During a meeting with Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting foreign minister of the Afghan Taliban's caretaker government, Wang said China respects Afghanistan's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, respects the independent choice made by the Afghan people, and respects Afghanistan's religious beliefs and national customs. (China-Afghanistan-Ties)

- - - -

KIEV -- Ukraine and Russia conducted the first prisoner swap since the start of the conflict, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Thursday.

Ten Ukrainian prisoners-of-war held by the Russian military were released in exchange for ten Russian soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces, Vereshchuk said on Facebook. (Ukraine-Russia-Prisoner Swap)