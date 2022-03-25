Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
MOSCOW, Russia: A Russian journalist has announced that he is donating his Nobel Peace Prize to raise funds for Ukrainian ...
SPRATLY ISLANDS, South China Sea: A leading U.S. military commander has said that China has fully militarized at least three ...
GENEVA, Switzerland: Tomas Ojea Quintana, U.N. special rapporteur for human rights in North Korea, has asked the communist country to ...
Image credit: RFE/RLLying at the heart of this seemingly unbridgeable ideological and psychological impasse between Western Ukraine and Russia is ...
MONTREAL, Canada: The Dutch and Australian governments have launched a legal case against Russia to hold it accountable for its ...
BEIJING, China: The Chinese military spokesman has said that the U.S. destroyer Ralph Johnson's traveling through the Taiwan Strait on ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rebounded Thursday despite a firmer oil price, and a continuing slide in Treasuries.Buyers ...
BERLIN, Germany: After Tesla began deliveries of its first German-made Model Y electric vehicles, assembled at its Gigafactory Berlin, CEO ...
MOSCOW, Russia: A Moscow court has banned Facebook and Instagram, claiming its parent company, Meta, was engaged in "extremist activities."According ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stock markets in Asia finished mixed on Thursday as oil prices continued to consolidate at higher ...
KATHMANDU, Nepal - Torun Dramdal, the Norwegian Ambassador to Nepal, paid a courtesy call on Minister for Energy, Water Resources, ...
LONDON, England: British satellite venture OneWeb has announced a partnership with Elon Musk's SpaceX, which will send its satellites into ...