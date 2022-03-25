Fri, 25 Mar 2022

International

China sees resurgence of Covid, locks down city of 9 million

SHENYANG, China: After reporting an additional 4,000 new Covid cases, officials have locked down Shenyang, an industrial city of 9 ...

Nobel Prize to be sold by Russian to raise money for Ukrainians

MOSCOW, Russia: A Russian journalist has announced that he is donating his Nobel Peace Prize to raise funds for Ukrainian ...

China converts artificial islands into military bases, says US

SPRATLY ISLANDS, South China Sea: A leading U.S. military commander has said that China has fully militarized at least three ...

UN official says North Korea should close political prison camps

GENEVA, Switzerland: Tomas Ojea Quintana, U.N. special rapporteur for human rights in North Korea, has asked the communist country to ...

Ukrainian and Russian people paying price for West's aims

Image credit: RFE/RLLying at the heart of this seemingly unbridgeable ideological and psychological impasse between Western Ukraine and Russia is ...

Filing by Dutch, Australians over Russia involvement in MH17 downing

MONTREAL, Canada: The Dutch and Australian governments have launched a legal case against Russia to hold it accountable for its ...

Business

Highest US gasoline price is $6 per gallon in California

LOS ANGELES, California: Los Angeles has become the first major city in the U.S. to reach an average price of ...

Japan earthquake knocks out power plants, public asked to reduce usage

TOKYO, Japan: Japan's government has alerted the population of potential blackouts caused by low power supplies after several coal-fired plants ...

Nasdaq Composite jumps 269 points as U.S. stock markets rebound

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rebounded Thursday despite a firmer oil price, and a continuing slide in Treasuries.Buyers ...

Musk in Germany to open Tesla factory, foresees 500,000 cars per year

BERLIN, Germany: After Tesla began deliveries of its first German-made Model Y electric vehicles, assembled at its Gigafactory Berlin, CEO ...

Moscow court bans Facebook, Instagram over claims of fake news

MOSCOW, Russia: A Moscow court has banned Facebook and Instagram, claiming its parent company, Meta, was engaged in "extremist activities."According ...

Burgeoning oil prices keep lid on Asian stocks Thursday

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stock markets in Asia finished mixed on Thursday as oil prices continued to consolidate at higher ...

