Sat, 26 Mar 2022

International

Hillary Clinton has Covid, ex-president Bill Clinton tests negative

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Hillary Clinton announced this week that she has tested positive for COVID-19, though her office ...

Super-telescopes discovered 5,000 planets, says NASA

WASHINGTON D.C.: NASA scientists have announced that they have identified more than 5,000 planets existing beyond Earth's solar system, adding ...

China sees resurgence of Covid, locks down city of 9 million

SHENYANG, China: After reporting an additional 4,000 new Covid cases, officials have locked down Shenyang, an industrial city of 9 ...

Nobel Prize to be sold by Russian to raise money for Ukrainians

MOSCOW, Russia: A Russian journalist has announced that he is donating his Nobel Peace Prize to raise funds for Ukrainian ...

China converts artificial islands into military bases, says US

SPRATLY ISLANDS, South China Sea: A leading U.S. military commander has said that China has fully militarized at least three ...

UN official says North Korea should close political prison camps

GENEVA, Switzerland: Tomas Ojea Quintana, U.N. special rapporteur for human rights in North Korea, has asked the communist country to ...

Business

Wall Street finishes mixed after U.S. Treasury yields soar

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday after oil prices rose and U.S. Treasury yields soared.With ...

Apple iPhones to offer digital drivers licenses in Arizona

PHOENIX, Arizona: iPhone owners in Arizona can now upload their driver's licenses or state IDs onto their Apple Wallets.This is ...

Florida to require high school financial literacy classes to graduate

TALLAHASSEE, Florida: Florida will now require high school students to pass a basic financial literacy course to graduate.The bill was ...

Indifference on Asian stock markets, but Hong Kong index dives

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were lackluster Friday although tech stocks got a belting in Hong Kong. Alibaba ...

Highest US gasoline price is $6 per gallon in California

LOS ANGELES, California: Los Angeles has become the first major city in the U.S. to reach an average price of ...

Japan earthquake knocks out power plants, public asked to reduce usage

TOKYO, Japan: Japan's government has alerted the population of potential blackouts caused by low power supplies after several coal-fired plants ...

