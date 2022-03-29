Tue, 29 Mar 2022

International

North Korea tests ICBM that can strike USA

SEOUL, South Korea: North Korea has announced that it tested a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile, marking an end ...

Mega-sized diamond on sale in Dubai, expected to fetch $30 million

DUBAI, UAE: A giant diamond, nicknamed, The Rock, went on display for the first time in Dubai, prior to an ...

CEOs of US airlines seek end of mask requirements on planes

WASHINGTON D.C.: In an open letter delivered to the White House last week, the CEOs of major U.S. airlines urged ...

Report blames 61 junta officials for alleged 'crimes against humanity

YANGON, Myanmar - According to new research published on Thursday, Myanmar's army and the police deliberately killed civilians opposed to ...

Jahidul Islam Tipu, a passerby girl, shot dead in Dhaka

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Unidentified assailants shot and killed two people in Shahjahanpur, Dhaka, including a local Awami League leader. Jahidul ...

In reversal, Taliban orders girls' high schools closed

KABUL, Afghanistan: The Taliban has reversed their decision to allow girls to return to high schools, stating they would remain ...

Business

Section
450 companies leave Russia after Ukraine invasion

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut: According to a report released on Frixxx by the Yale School of Management, since Moscow began its ...

Apple, Google, Microsoft targeted by new EU regulations

PARIS, France: European Union countries and their lawmakers approved an agreement this week to enforce landmark rules to curb the ...

Asian stock markets in disarray, Nikkei 225 drops 206 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were all over the place on Monday, with major indices in Australia, China, ...

Japan arrests, charges SMBC Nikko officials for market manipulation

TOKYO, Japan: Japan's SMBC Nikko Securities has confirmed that a number of its executives have been arrested for alleged market ...

US Post Office doubles order for electric vehicles to 10,000

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Postal Service announced that it has ordered more than 10,000 new electric delivery trucks, doubling the ...

Nestle pulls KitKat, Nesquik, other brands from Russia

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Nestle chocolate company for its continued ties to ...

