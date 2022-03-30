Wed, 30 Mar 2022

Taliban declare women cannot fly without male chaperone

KABUL, Afghanistan: Two sources have confirmed to Reuters that the Taliban have told Afghan airlines that women cannot board domestic ...

Military-Industrial Complex making hay while world goes MAD

The war in Ukraine has placed U.S. and NATO policy toward Russia under a spotlight, highlighting how the United States ...

Fast-moving wildfire forces mass evacuation in Colorado

BOULDER, Colorado: Colorado authorities have issued an evacuation order for 19,400 people due to a fast-moving wildfire near the college ...

Grizzly bear kills 40 year-old hiker in Montana attack

MILE CREEK, Montana: A Montana hiker reported missing earlier this week was found dead following a suspected attack by a ...

North Korea tests ICBM that can strike USA

SEOUL, South Korea: North Korea has announced that it tested a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile, marking an end ...

Mega-sized diamond on sale in Dubai, expected to fetch $30 million

DUBAI, UAE: A giant diamond, nicknamed, The Rock, went on display for the first time in Dubai, prior to an ...

Air India to purchase 30 Airbus wide-body jets

NEW DELHI, India: During the Wings India 2022 Air Show this week, Rolls-Royce announced that Air India plans to add ...

Shwe, son arrested for allegedly destroying buildings on military land

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar - The Myanmar military arrested a prominent business tycoon Khin Shwe and his son Zay Thiha on Monday ...

Volatile day on Wall Street but stocks eke out gains

NEW YORK, New York - It was a volatile day for stocks on Wall Street, Monday. A near-collapse in the ...

450 companies leave Russia after Ukraine invasion

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut: According to a report released on Frixxx by the Yale School of Management, since Moscow began its ...

Apple, Google, Microsoft targeted by new EU regulations

PARIS, France: European Union countries and their lawmakers approved an agreement this week to enforce landmark rules to curb the ...

Asian stock markets in disarray, Nikkei 225 drops 206 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were all over the place on Monday, with major indices in Australia, China, ...

