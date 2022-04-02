Sat, 02 Apr 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
58
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Florida has most vacant homes in US, followed by Texas, New York

MIAMI, Florida: According to a new LendingTree study of home vacancies across the U.S., Florida has the greatest number of ...

Extradition of former Honduras president on drug charges OK'd by court

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras: The Honduran Supreme Court has approved the extradition of Juan Orlando Hernndez to the U.S., where the former ...

Second Covid booster approved in U.S. for those over 50 years old

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized a fourth dose, or second booster shot, of the Pfizer ...

Former Yale employee bought luxuries from $40 million fraud

HARTFORD, Connecticut: A former employee of the Yale School of Medicine, Jamie Petrone, 42, has pleaded guilty to fraud and ...

US looks to open new American lithium mines

WASHINGTON D.C.: As the U.S. will need far more lithium to achieve its clean energy goals, the race is on ...

Tennessee officials trap 500-pound black bear living near university

GREENEVILLE, Tennessee: A 500-pound black bear has been captured while living near a Tennessee university. The bear had been living ...

Business

Section
At 9.8%, inflation in Spain highest in 37 years

MADRID, Spain: In March, inflation in Spain hit a 37-year high of 9.8 percent over the past year, as consumer ...

Asian stocks go on back burner, little movement in either direction

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Friday with moves in either direction limited to less than ...

Busch beer heiress announces candidacy for Missouri U.S. Senate

ST. LOUIS, Missouri: Anheuser-Busch beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine, 64, has announced her candidacy for a U.S. Senate seat, representing ...

Gas, power price hike to benefit ruling party: BNP's Fakhrul Islam

DHAKA, Bangladesh On Saturday in Dhaka, the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold a five-hour hunger strike to protest ...

U.S. stock markets in sharp retreat, Nasdaq loses 222 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks tumbled on Thursday as the Standard and Poor's 500 recorded its worst quarterly ...

Governments investigating $615 million crypto heist from Ronin

LONDON, England: In one of the largest cryptocurrency heists on record, blockchain project Ronin said hackers stole cryptocurrency worth almost ...

Movie Review

Won't You Be My Neighbor?