Sat, 02 Apr 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
47
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
UK judges leave Hong Kong due to lack of independence

LONDON, England: British lawmakers have welcomed the government's decision to pull its judges out of Hong Kong's top court, noting ...

Following thru on campaign promise, NY mayor to close homeless camps

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Mayor Eric Adams has ordered every homeless camp in New York City to be taken ...

Florida has most vacant homes in US, followed by Texas, New York

MIAMI, Florida: According to a new LendingTree study of home vacancies across the U.S., Florida has the greatest number of ...

Extradition of former Honduras president on drug charges OK'd by court

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras: The Honduran Supreme Court has approved the extradition of Juan Orlando Hernndez to the U.S., where the former ...

Second Covid booster approved in U.S. for those over 50 years old

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized a fourth dose, or second booster shot, of the Pfizer ...

Former Yale employee bought luxuries from $40 million fraud

HARTFORD, Connecticut: A former employee of the Yale School of Medicine, Jamie Petrone, 42, has pleaded guilty to fraud and ...

Business

Section
Russian demands cause Germany, Austria to plan for gas rationing

BERLIN, Germany: Amidst a payments stand-off with Russia, which has demanded "unfriendly" countries pay for its gas in roubles, Germany ...

U.S. stock markets limp ahead in line with global trend

NEW YORK, New York - A strong jobs report lifted U.S. stocks on Friday but gains were limited. The U.S. ...

Waymo moves forward with driverless taxi by offering rides to staff

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving unit, has begun offering its San Francisco employees fully autonomous rides, the company said ...

At 9.8%, inflation in Spain highest in 37 years

MADRID, Spain: In March, inflation in Spain hit a 37-year high of 9.8 percent over the past year, as consumer ...

Asian stocks go on back burner, little movement in either direction

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Friday with moves in either direction limited to less than ...

Busch beer heiress announces candidacy for Missouri U.S. Senate

ST. LOUIS, Missouri: Anheuser-Busch beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine, 64, has announced her candidacy for a U.S. Senate seat, representing ...

Movie Review

Won't You Be My Neighbor?