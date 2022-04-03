PYONGYANG, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Kim Yo Jong, a senior official of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), said on Saturday the South Korean defense minister's reckless rhetoric would worsen bilateral relations, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday.

"His reckless and intemperate rhetoric about the 'preemptive strike' has further worsened the inter-Korean relations and the military tension on the Korean Peninsula," said Kim, vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and younger sister of DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un.

South Korea's Defense Minister Suh Wook on Friday publicly said that his troops have the capabilities to "accurately and swiftly" strike the origin of DPRK's missile firing as well as command and support facilities upon clear signs of a launch toward South Korea.

"South Korea may face a serious threat owing to the reckless remarks made by its defense minister," Kim said.

She also said Pyongyang would reconsider many things concerning Seoul, and South Korea should discipline itself to stave off disaster.

Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, was quoted by the KCNA in a separate report on Sunday in which he warned strong retaliation if South Korea dares to conduct a "preemptive strike" against the DPRK.

"If the South Korean army engages in a dangerous military action as a preemptive strike against the DPRK, being guided by misjudgment, our army will mercilessly direct all its military force into destroying major targets in Seoul and the South Korean army," Pak said.

"The South Korean military must not ramp up the tension with its confrontational acts," he said.