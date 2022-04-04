Mon, 04 Apr 2022

Australia, New Zealand concerned over China, Solomon Islands treaty

BEIJING, China: A security treaty being drafted by China and the Solomon Islands would see Chinese police and other security ...

Pew survey shows Americans rate Ukraine's Zelensky highest of leaders

NEW YORK CITY, New York: According to a new Pew Research survey, some 72 percent of Americans have considerable confidence ...

Ukraine war causes ousting of French military intelligence chief

PARIS, France: French General Eric Vidaud will resign as head of the Directorate of Military Intelligence after he did not ...

325 adults, children tortured to death by Myanmar military: UN report

ISTANBUL, Turkey - An international group building legal cases against members of Myanmar's military announced this week that a criminal ...

UK judges leave Hong Kong due to lack of independence

LONDON, England: British lawmakers have welcomed the government's decision to pull its judges out of Hong Kong's top court, noting ...

Following thru on campaign promise, NY mayor to close homeless camps

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Mayor Eric Adams has ordered every homeless camp in New York City to be taken ...

Verizon says fraud text messages sent to customers' own numbers

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Verizon customers have reported receiving mysterious text messages from themselves.The spam messages include a link ...

US ends Covid warnings for traveling on cruise ships

WASHINGTON D.C.: After more than two years, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has dropped its warnings for ...

Russian demands cause Germany, Austria to plan for gas rationing

BERLIN, Germany: Amidst a payments stand-off with Russia, which has demanded "unfriendly" countries pay for its gas in roubles, Germany ...

U.S. stock markets limp ahead in line with global trend

NEW YORK, New York - A strong jobs report lifted U.S. stocks on Friday but gains were limited. The U.S. ...

Waymo moves forward with driverless taxi by offering rides to staff

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving unit, has begun offering its San Francisco employees fully autonomous rides, the company said ...

At 9.8%, inflation in Spain highest in 37 years

MADRID, Spain: In March, inflation in Spain hit a 37-year high of 9.8 percent over the past year, as consumer ...

