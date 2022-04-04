Mon, 04 Apr 2022

After two years of closed borders, Malaysia workers to return home

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: Thousands of Malaysians working in Singapore returned home this week as Malaysia fully reopened its borders, after ...

Vermont Lt. Governor positive for Covid, earlier met with VP Harris

BENNINGTON, Vermont: Lt. Governor Molly Gray of Vermont tested positive for Covid following a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris. ...

Bill to limit cost of insulin at $35 per vial heads to US Senate

WASHINGTON D.C.: A bill could soon be sent by Congress to the president's desk to cap the cost of insulin ...

Australia, New Zealand concerned over China, Solomon Islands treaty

BEIJING, China: A security treaty being drafted by China and the Solomon Islands would see Chinese police and other security ...

Pew survey shows Americans rate Ukraine's Zelensky highest of leaders

NEW YORK CITY, New York: According to a new Pew Research survey, some 72 percent of Americans have considerable confidence ...

Ukraine war causes ousting of French military intelligence chief

PARIS, France: French General Eric Vidaud will resign as head of the Directorate of Military Intelligence after he did not ...

Stocks gain, bond markets sell off in Asian trading

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China were in demand Monday. Bond markets were under pressure ...

Petrol pumps witness serpentine lines of vehicles in Kathmandu

KATHMANDU, Nepal - Long serpentine lines of motorists have formed at petrol pumps throughout the Kathmandu valley to fill their ...

After fragments of metal found in jars, Skippy recalls peanut butter

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas: Skippy Foods announced a voluntary recall of some peanut butter products this week after small metal fragments ...

Verizon says fraud text messages sent to customers' own numbers

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Verizon customers have reported receiving mysterious text messages from themselves.The spam messages include a link ...

US ends Covid warnings for traveling on cruise ships

WASHINGTON D.C.: After more than two years, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has dropped its warnings for ...

Russian demands cause Germany, Austria to plan for gas rationing

BERLIN, Germany: Amidst a payments stand-off with Russia, which has demanded "unfriendly" countries pay for its gas in roubles, Germany ...

