Tue, 05 Apr 2022

International

100 year-old US park ranger retires in California

WASHINGTON D.C.: The National Park Service announced that the nation's oldest active park ranger, Betty Reid Soskin, age 100, retired ...

White House to use Defense Act to ensure EV batteries made in US

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration plans to invoke the Defense Production Act (DPA) to support the mining and processing of ...

After two years of closed borders, Malaysia workers to return home

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: Thousands of Malaysians working in Singapore returned home this week as Malaysia fully reopened its borders, after ...

Vermont Lt. Governor positive for Covid, earlier met with VP Harris

BENNINGTON, Vermont: Lt. Governor Molly Gray of Vermont tested positive for Covid following a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris. ...

Bill to limit cost of insulin at $35 per vial heads to US Senate

WASHINGTON D.C.: A bill could soon be sent by Congress to the president's desk to cap the cost of insulin ...

Australia, New Zealand concerned over China, Solomon Islands treaty

BEIJING, China: A security treaty being drafted by China and the Solomon Islands would see Chinese police and other security ...

Business

U.S. stock markets continue rally, technology shares shine

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. dollar rose on Monday on the back of rising Treasury yields, boosting stock ...

Ikea announces 30-50% credit in buy back of used furnishings

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania: Swedish furniture and home goods chain Ikea said it is making its trial Buy Back and Resell program ...

Convicted in theft of tons of maple syrup, Canadian ordered to jail

QUEBEC CITY, Canada: Richard Vallires, the ringleader of a 2012 theft of maple syrup worth over $18 million, has been ...

Stocks gain, bond markets sell off in Asian trading

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China were in demand Monday. Bond markets were under pressure ...

Petrol pumps witness serpentine lines of vehicles in Kathmandu

KATHMANDU, Nepal - Long serpentine lines of motorists have formed at petrol pumps throughout the Kathmandu valley to fill their ...

After fragments of metal found in jars, Skippy recalls peanut butter

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas: Skippy Foods announced a voluntary recall of some peanut butter products this week after small metal fragments ...

