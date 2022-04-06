Wed, 06 Apr 2022

International

Sixty-seven nations now free to resume flights to and from Russia

MOSCOW, Russia - Russian authorities announced plans on Monday to end the ban on flights to and from 52 countries ...

Long-awaited legal cannabis sale begins in New Mexico April 1

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico: Within 12 hours of the launch of retail sales of cannabis in New Mexico on April 1, ...

100 year-old US park ranger retires in California

WASHINGTON D.C.: The National Park Service announced that the nation's oldest active park ranger, Betty Reid Soskin, age 100, retired ...

White House to use Defense Act to ensure EV batteries made in US

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration plans to invoke the Defense Production Act (DPA) to support the mining and processing of ...

After two years of closed borders, Malaysia workers to return home

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: Thousands of Malaysians working in Singapore returned home this week as Malaysia fully reopened its borders, after ...

Vermont Lt. Governor positive for Covid, earlier met with VP Harris

BENNINGTON, Vermont: Lt. Governor Molly Gray of Vermont tested positive for Covid following a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris. ...

Business

Toyota again tops GM in first quarter auto sales in US

TOKYO, Japan: Toyota Motor Corporation has reported its first-quarter sales in the U.S., which again were higher than General Motors, ...

After criticism of Florida gay laws, Disney could lose special status

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida: Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has suggested repealing a 55-year-old state law allowing Disney to effectively ...

U.S. stock markets continue rally, technology shares shine

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. dollar rose on Monday on the back of rising Treasury yields, boosting stock ...

Ikea announces 30-50% credit in buy back of used furnishings

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania: Swedish furniture and home goods chain Ikea said it is making its trial Buy Back and Resell program ...

Convicted in theft of tons of maple syrup, Canadian ordered to jail

QUEBEC CITY, Canada: Richard Vallires, the ringleader of a 2012 theft of maple syrup worth over $18 million, has been ...

Stocks gain, bond markets sell off in Asian trading

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China were in demand Monday. Bond markets were under pressure ...

Movie Review

Halloween (1978)
Halloween (1978) [Blu-Ray]