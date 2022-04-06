Wed, 06 Apr 2022

News RELEASES

Heavy Rain in Statesville

International

Nicaraguan opposition newspaper head sentenced to 9 years in prison

MANAGUA, Nicaragua: The director of Nicaragua's La Prensa newspaper, Juan Lorenzo Holmann Chamorro, has been sentenced to nine years in ...

Sixty-seven nations now free to resume flights to and from Russia

MOSCOW, Russia - Russian authorities announced plans on Monday to end the ban on flights to and from 52 countries ...

Long-awaited legal cannabis sale begins in New Mexico April 1

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico: Within 12 hours of the launch of retail sales of cannabis in New Mexico on April 1, ...

100 year-old US park ranger retires in California

WASHINGTON D.C.: The National Park Service announced that the nation's oldest active park ranger, Betty Reid Soskin, age 100, retired ...

White House to use Defense Act to ensure EV batteries made in US

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration plans to invoke the Defense Production Act (DPA) to support the mining and processing of ...

After two years of closed borders, Malaysia workers to return home

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: Thousands of Malaysians working in Singapore returned home this week as Malaysia fully reopened its borders, after ...

Business

U.S. stocks fall sharply, Nasdaq loses more than 2 percent

NEW YORK, New York - A sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields undermined stocks in the United States and Europe ...

Canadian government to offer support to GM in auto plants

OTTAWA, Canada: A government source has said that Canada will announce its support for a multi-billion-dollar investment by General Motors ...

Pilot shortage causes Alaska Air to cancel 120 flights

SEATTLE, Washington: Alaska Airlines canceled more than 120 flights to and from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) on April 1, affecting ...

Toyota again tops GM in first quarter auto sales in US

TOKYO, Japan: Toyota Motor Corporation has reported its first-quarter sales in the U.S., which again were higher than General Motors, ...

After criticism of Florida gay laws, Disney could lose special status

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida: Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has suggested repealing a 55-year-old state law allowing Disney to effectively ...

U.S. stock markets continue rally, technology shares shine

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. dollar rose on Monday on the back of rising Treasury yields, boosting stock ...

