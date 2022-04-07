SEOUL, April 7 (Xinhua) -- South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday visited the headquarters of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), the presidential transition committee said.

Yoon, who is scheduled to take office on May 10, flew by helicopter to Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, about 70 km south of the capital Seoul.

After arriving at the headquarters of the 28,500-strong USFK, the president-elect was briefed by Gen. Paul LaCamera, commander of the USFK and the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command (CFC), and deputy CFC commander Gen. Kim Seung-kyum.

The CFC is in the process of relocating to Camp Humphreys from Yongsan district in Seoul, to which Yoon is pushing to move his presidential office.

Yoon said during the briefing that the strong deterrence through the South Korea-U.S. combined defense readiness can not be overemphasized in a grave situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula following the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s launch of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The DPRK said it test-fired a new type ICBM, Hwasongpho-17, on March 24 under the direct guidance of top leader Kim Jong Un.