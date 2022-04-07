Thu, 07 Apr 2022

International

Section
New York state asks residents of 5 counties to wear Covid masks

ALBANY, New York: As COVID-19 cases surged 17 percent last week, and parts of the state faced some of the ...

Germany, France among others expelling Russians after Bucha killings

BERLIN, Germany: In the latest condemnation of reports of atrocities against civilians committed by Russian forces in Bucha, Ukraine, German ...

Even as crime falls, Santa Monica makes list of most dangerous cities

SANTA MONICA, California: A new survey has ranked Santa Monica as one of the least safe cities in California.However, according ...

US airlines delayed, canceled 12,000 flights due to weather, staffing

NEW YORK CITY, New York: U.S. airlines delayed and canceled more than 12,000 flights on April 2 and 3, stranding ...

U.S., allies claim PM Khan pressed to cancel Russian visit in February

MOSCOW, Russia - In response to reports of a "foreign conspiracy" to overthrow the government through a no-confidence motion, Russia ...

After two years, Ramadan prayers return to Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Amidst declining Covid 19 cases and eased restrictions in recent months, Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority country, welcomed ...

Business

Section
Japanese and Chinese stocks lead falls on Asian markets

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were sold off markedly in Asia on Thursday, following overnight falls on Wall Street, and ...

Bangladesh hires international firm to create tourism master plan

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Stakeholders have predicted that Bangladesh's tourism sector would recover after successfully implementing the master plan, which has ...

Report: home prices in some California cities tripled since 2000

LOS ANGELES, California: Over the past year, the cost of housing in the U.S. has surged, as low inventories and ...

U.S. stocks on the skids, Nasdaq tumbles more than two percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks skidded lower on Wednesday as the U.S. imposed more sanctions on Russia, and ...

Canada reports factory growth up by highest level in 11 years

TORONTO, Canada: As pandemic restrictions eased and demand improves, Canadian manufacturing activity soared in March, data shows.The S&P Global Canada ...

French vineyards threatened by unusual April frost

CHABLIS, France: A late frost following a winter warm spell is threatening fruit crops in France. Ice-coated vines stretched across ...

Movie Review

