Fri, 08 Apr 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
null in null

International

Section
After prices jump due to Ukraine war, protesters disrupt Peru

LIMA, Peru: To quell nationwide protests over soaring fuel and fertilizer prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Peruvian president ...

Oklahoma becomes first state to legislate total ban on abortion

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma: Oklahoma state lawmakers have voted to criminalize abortion and approved a measure to imprison those performing the ...

Drone deliveries to begin this week in Dallas-area

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Some of the world's largest companies, including Amazon, Walmart and Google's parent company Alphabet, are ...

New York state asks residents of 5 counties to wear Covid masks

ALBANY, New York: As COVID-19 cases surged 17 percent last week, and parts of the state faced some of the ...

Germany, France among others expelling Russians after Bucha killings

BERLIN, Germany: In the latest condemnation of reports of atrocities against civilians committed by Russian forces in Bucha, Ukraine, German ...

Even as crime falls, Santa Monica makes list of most dangerous cities

SANTA MONICA, California: A new survey has ranked Santa Monica as one of the least safe cities in California.However, according ...

Business

Section
Some gains for Asian stocks, but investments prove modest

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were mixed in Asia on Friday with moves in either direction limited.Investors continue to be ...

Creating efficiencies will allow GM, Honda to sell 'affordable' EVs

DETROIT, Michigan: General Motors and Honda have announced that they will co-develop a series of affordable electric vehicles (EV), which ...

US: Half of states have unemployment rates below pre-pandemic levels

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. economic sources reports that 13 states have unemployment rates below 3 percent.According to the March unemployment report ...

Stock markets in U.S. bounce modestly higher, Nasdaq up 8 points

NEW YORK, New York - The sun broke through on Wall Street on Thursday providing welcome relief to traders. After ...

Google: free electric scooters for staff who return to office

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California: Following the long Covid lockdown, Google is preparing to bring its employees back to the office, and ...

Big boost for Polestar with Hertz purchase of 65,000 electric cars

ESTERO, Florida: Following an earlier move by Hertz to purchase 100,000 Tesla vehicles to electrify its global fleet, rental car ...

Movie Review

Ghost World