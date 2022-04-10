Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
BUDAPEST, Hungary: During a press conference, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to ...
PARIS, France: President Emmanuel Macron is comfortably leading 11 other candidates in the French presidential polls, ahead of April 10's ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Animal control officers have captured a wild fox after it followed or attacked several people near the chambers ...
In 1994, Miguel Diaz-Canel began a new position in Santa Clara, not far from his birthplace of Placetas, as the ...
KHARKIV, Ukraine: Russian shelling has destroyed the Feldman Ecopark in Kharkiv and sent its volunteers scurrying. Officials at the Ukrainian ...
LIMA, Peru: To quell nationwide protests over soaring fuel and fertilizer prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Peruvian president ...
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas: Walmart, the largest retailer in the U.S., will offer truck drivers a starting wage of $95,000 to $110,000, ...
SANTA CLARA, California: Following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. chipmaker Intel said it is suspending its business operations in Russia, ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday with industrials gaining ground, while the technology sector lagged.The ...
WOLFSBURG, Germany: To concentrate on selling more profitable premium vehicles, Volkswagen has announced that it will reduce the production of ...
STUTTGART, Germany: German automaker Porsche will invest further in developing climate-neutral electricity-based fuels (e-fuels), which will replace gasoline used in ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were mixed in Asia on Friday with moves in either direction limited.Investors continue to be ...