International

UK guard arrested, charged with spying for Russians

LONDON, England: The Metropolitan Police force have extradited a security guard working at the British Embassy in Berlin on charges ...

India to boost arms manufacturing due to feared shortfall from Russia

NEW DELHI, India: India has announced that it would accelerate its manufacturing of military equipment, including helicopters, tank engines and ...

El Salvador security crackdown results in arrests of 6,000

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador: After some 6,000 people were arrested in an unprecedented security crackdown over the past week, distraught ...

Hungry's Orban tells press he asked Putin to cease Ukraine war

BUDAPEST, Hungary: During a press conference, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to ...

Macron leads in election, Le Pen gaining strength, according to polls

PARIS, France: President Emmanuel Macron is comfortably leading 11 other candidates in the French presidential polls, ahead of April 10's ...

Fox outfoxed, captured by police after attacks on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON D.C.: Animal control officers have captured a wild fox after it followed or attacked several people near the chambers ...

Business

Complying with sanctions, YouTube blocks Russian parliament channel

MOSCOW, Russia: In a bid to cut ties with Russia, YouTube has ended streaming of broadcasts of Duma TV, which ...

Russian sanctions will not slow airplane manufacturing, sats Airbus

PARIS, France: European airline manufacturer Airbus said its factory operations have not been affected by the war in Ukraine, having ...

UK to build 8 nuclear reactors as part of new energy strategy

LONDON, England: To reduce dependence on oil and natural gas from Russia and other foreign suppliers following the invasion of ...

Seeking truck drivers, Walmart paying $110,000 salary

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas: Walmart, the largest retailer in the U.S., will offer truck drivers a starting wage of $95,000 to $110,000, ...

Following other companies, Intel stops shipping chips to Russia

SANTA CLARA, California: Following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. chipmaker Intel said it is suspending its business operations in Russia, ...

Sellers take charge on Wall Street, Dow Jones gains dwindle at end

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday with industrials gaining ground, while the technology sector lagged.The ...

