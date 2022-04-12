Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
KARACHI, Pakistan - A large number of PTI supporters took to the streets across the country on Sunday in support ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Justice Department has reported that a Chinese national, Xiang Haitao, 44, was sentenced to 29 months ...
MOSCOW, Russia: After new U.S. sanctions targeted Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters and other family members of prominent Russians, a ...
SANA'A, Yemen: President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi of Yemen has turned over power to a presidential council and dismissed his deputy, ...
LONDON, England: The Metropolitan Police force have extradited a security guard working at the British Embassy in Berlin on charges ...
NEW DELHI, India: India has announced that it would accelerate its manufacturing of military equipment, including helicopters, tank engines and ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were on the ropes on Tuesday with most indices closing in the red. ...
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico: Puerto Rico saw its biggest blackout this year following a fire at a main power plant ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks dived while the dollar rallied on Monday as Treasury yields rose to 3-year ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: AT&T's WarnerMedia and credit card company Discovery announced their long-planned merger on April 8. The ...
BERLIN, Germany: German Labour Minister Hubertus Heil has said that Germany's economic growth could decrease 1.4 to 1.5 percent this ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in China tumbled on Monday after the consumer price index, and producer price indices rocketed ...