Wed, 13 Apr 2022

Boy arrested at age 13 held in solitary confinement in Israeli prison

Video of an Israeli interrogator violently interrogating then 13-year-old Palestinian child prisoner Ahmad Al-Manasra went viral in November 2015. In ...

Japan, Philippines weigh defense cooperation to blunt China

TOKYO, Japan: Amidst regional tensions and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Japan and the Philippines have agreed to further expand their ...

Pakistan rejects PDM: Demands fresh elections

KARACHI, Pakistan - A large number of PTI supporters took to the streets across the country on Sunday in support ...

Chinese spy found guilty of stealing secrets from Monsanto in US

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Justice Department has reported that a Chinese national, Xiang Haitao, 44, was sentenced to 29 months ...

Sanctions on Putin's daughters 'difficult to understand,' Kremlin says

MOSCOW, Russia: After new U.S. sanctions targeted Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters and other family members of prominent Russians, a ...

In move towards peace, Yemen president turns over powers to council

SANA'A, Yemen: President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi of Yemen has turned over power to a presidential council and dismissed his deputy, ...

To end Ukraine war, stop buying oil, says former Putin adviser

LONDON, England: Andrei Illarionov, Vladimir Putin's former chief economic advisor, claimed Russia will stop its invasion of Ukraine "within a ...

Highest monthly CPI for nearly 17 years sees Wall Street rally reverse

NEW YORK, New York - Positive gains on U.S. stock markets evaporated in late trading Tuesday, with all indices plummeting ...

At 4.72%, US mortgages up from 3.13% in one year

WASHINGTON D.C.: As interest rates begin to rise, mortgage rates are increasing at their fastest rate in three decades, according ...

Shortage of baby formula in US causing rationing to consumers

CHICAGO, Illinois: Less than two months after a baby formula recall by Abbott Nutrition, U.S. retailers are still reporting shortages, ...

Stock markets in Asia decline, Nikkei 225 loses 487 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were on the ropes on Tuesday with most indices closing in the red.The ...

Power failure leaves 1.5 million without electricity in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico: Puerto Rico saw its biggest blackout this year following a fire at a main power plant ...

