Thu, 14 Apr 2022

News RELEASES

International

With Covid falling, Fauci says each American must decide on risks

WASHINGTON D.C.: Dr. Anthony Fauci said it is now up to Americans to make their own medical risk assessments, appearing ...

Hunt is on for Indian gang that dismantled, stole 60 foot bridge

PATNA, India: Indian officials have acknowledged that the police are hunting members of a gang who dismantled a 60-foot iron ...

Boy arrested at age 13 held in solitary confinement in Israeli prison

Video of an Israeli interrogator violently interrogating then 13-year-old Palestinian child prisoner Ahmad Al-Manasra went viral in November 2015. In ...

Japan, Philippines weigh defense cooperation to blunt China

TOKYO, Japan: Amidst regional tensions and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Japan and the Philippines have agreed to further expand their ...

Pakistan rejects PDM: Demands fresh elections

KARACHI, Pakistan - A large number of PTI supporters took to the streets across the country on Sunday in support ...

Chinese spy found guilty of stealing secrets from Monsanto in US

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Justice Department has reported that a Chinese national, Xiang Haitao, 44, was sentenced to 29 months ...

Business

Covid lockdowns in China causing oil prices to fall

NEW YORK CITY, New York: As lockdowns in China sparked demand fears, on April 11 oil prices fell to their ...

NZ increases interest rates by 50 basis points, Asian stocks rise

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia moved higher on Wednesday, except in New Zealand where the Reserve Bank hiked ...

Cost of food in New Zealand hits highest level in more than decade

WELLINGTON, April 13 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand's food prices were 7.6 percent higher in the year to March 2022 compared ...

To end Ukraine war, stop buying oil, says former Putin adviser

LONDON, England: Andrei Illarionov, Vladimir Putin's former chief economic advisor, claimed Russia will stop its invasion of Ukraine "within a ...

Highest monthly CPI for nearly 17 years sees Wall Street rally reverse

NEW YORK, New York - Positive gains on U.S. stock markets evaporated in late trading Tuesday, with all indices plummeting ...

At 4.72%, US mortgages up from 3.13% in one year

WASHINGTON D.C.: As interest rates begin to rise, mortgage rates are increasing at their fastest rate in three decades, according ...

