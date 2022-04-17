SEOUL, April 17 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) launched two projectiles into eastern waters on Saturday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Sunday.

The JCS said in a statement that it detected two projectiles that were fired from the Hamheung area towards eastern waters at about 6:00 p.m. local time Saturday (0900 GMT).

The projectiles flew about 110 km at a maximum altitude of some 25 km and a top speed of Mach 4.

Following the launch, the military, the intelligence agency and the presidential National Security Office assessed the situation and discussed countermeasures through an emergency meeting, according to the JCS.

President Moon Jae-in has been briefed on the situation and instructed relevant officials to thoroughly manage security situations, according to the presidential Blue House.