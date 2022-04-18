Mon, 18 Apr 2022

International

Cross border terrorist attacks increase: Pakistan calls for action

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Following recent cross-border attacks, Pakistan has urged Kabul to secure the Pakistan-Afghan border region and take action ...

Another octagonal Dharma Chakra found at Bangladesh archeological site

MUNSHIGANJ, Bangladesh - Officials say an eight-sided structure, buried 14 feet underground, has been discovered at Nateshwar, in Bangladesh after ...

Myanmar military abducts three-year-old on his birthday from school

YANGON, Myanmar - Myanmar's military council announced the arrest of 15 alleged members of anti-junta resistance forces in Yangon, including ...

Archaeologists uncover statues, tombs underneath Notre Dame Cathedral

PARIS, France: Archaeologists digging underneath Notre Dame Cathedral have announced the discovery of statues, sculptures, tombs and pieces of an ...

US Coast Gard searching for cruise passenger who jumped overboard

MIAMI, Florida: Coast Guard ships are searching for a male passenger who reportedly jumped from the Carnival Mardi Gras ship ...

US court finds ISIS member guilty of murdering hostages

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia: A U.S. jury has convicted a former British citizen for the beheading of American journalists and aid workers ...

Business

Amazon blames fuel increases, inflation on 5% surcharge to vendors

SEATTLE, Washington: Amazon has announced that it will charge 5 percent to third party vendors shipping through Amazon due to ...

Boring Company proposes digging $250 million tunnels in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas: The Boring Company is in discussions with the city of San Antonio to create an underground transportation ...

Economists worry as US wholesale prices rise 11.2 percent in March

WASHINGTON D.C.: Due to strong consumer demand, pandemic-related supply chain issues and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which are continuing to ...

System update to require recall of 460,000 Toyotas in US

DALLAS, Texas: Toyota will recall some 460,000 vehicles due to a software issue that can unexpectedly disable a vehicle's electronic ...

Higher than expected retail sales follows high fuel prices

WASHINGTON D.C.: Boosted by record-high fuel prices, U.S. retail sales increased in March, but consumers are starting to feel the ...

To avoid sanctions, China's Huawei slows business in Russia

MOSCOW, Russia: Already under U.S. sanctions, Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies has furloughed some local Russian employees and suspended new ...

Movie Review

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (4K UHD)
Godfather 3