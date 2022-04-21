Thu, 21 Apr 2022

S. Korea ending most Covid restrictions, masks to remain

SEOUL, South Korea: As the Omicron surge is beginning to show signs of waning, South Korea announced that it will ...

China returns activist to Taiwan after 5 years in prison

TAIPEI, China: After completing a five-year sentence, a Taiwanese activist jailed in China, Li Ming-che, returned to Taiwan last week.Li, ...

Russia arrests anti-war activist in Moscow

MOSCOW, Russia: Vladimir Kara-Murza, 40, a prominent Russian opposition activist, was sentenced to 15 days in jail in Moscow for ...

Myanmar junta to deport foreigners released under amnesty

YANGON, Myanmar - Myanmar's military has begun releasing over 1,600 prisoners to commemorate the Southeast Asian country's traditional New Year ...

Food, games at 50 year party for pandas at Smithsonian National Zoo

WASHINGTON D.C.: Once giant panda mother Mei Xiang and her cub Xiao Qi Ji got hold of the "cake," made ...

UK PM Johnson, wife Carrie, fined for violating Covid restrictions

LONDON, England: The police have warned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wife Carrie Johnson that she would be fined due ...

Inflation soars in New Zealand, now at levels not seen since 1990

WELLINGTON, April 21 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand's annualized Consumers Price Index (CPI) increased 6.9 percent in the March 2022 quarter ...

Technology stocks fall after Netflix dive, Nasdaq loses 167 points

NEW YORK, New York - Technology stocks dived on Wednesday after Netflix near collapsed on its third-quarter earnings results which ...

With 500,000 solar panels, Tesla to use sun to power 60,000 homes

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: With its 528,084 solar panels and 90 MW/360 MWh Megapack, Tesla's giant solar and energy facility near ...

US manufacturing up 1% in March, auto output jumps

WASHINGTON D.C.: Signaling that the worst of the production struggles that stifled the motor vehicle industry over the last year ...

New Zealand stocks shine on Asian markets, kiwi dollar jumps

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were definitively mixed on Wednesday with two of the major indices barely moving.The ...

Nepal business entities to cooperate to reduce trade deficit

KATHMANDU, Nepal - The Nepal Chamber of Commerce and the Nepal Handicrafts Federation have agreed to collaborate to reduce the ...

