VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis, this week, announced key appointments in his newly reformed Vatican bureaucracy.He named new deputies for the ...
SHANGHAI, China: A Chinese task-force has urged the government to raise air quality standards, in a bid to decrease the ...
LONGWOOD, Florida: A Florida bride and her caterer have been arrested and charged with mixing marijuana into the food served ...
TOKYO, Japan: Even as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, Japan, has again raised its territorial dispute with Moscow, describing ...
HONG KONG: Hong Kong authorities relaxed some of the world's most stringent COVID-19 curbs this week, bringing relief to residents ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Supreme Court ruled this week that Congress can exclude Puerto Rican residents from receiving some federal ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks finished higher in choppy trading on Monday, buoyed by a rally in tech ...
ARLINGTON, Virginia: The Arlington County Board has unanimously approved Amazon's plans to build a helix-shaped tower, which will be the ...
DETROIT, Michigan: A General Motors subsidiary that builds commercial electric delivery vans announced this week that an electric van used ...
JAKARTA, Indonesia: To slow the soaring price of domestic cooking oil, Indonesia has banned the exports of all palm oil. ...
HAWTHORNE, California: SpaceX has announced that it has signed its first deal to provide satellite internet service on a commercial ...
BERLIN, Germany: The German government anticipates lowering growth forecasts for 2022 to 2.2 percent, from the earlier 3.6 percent, due ...