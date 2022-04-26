Tue, 26 Apr 2022

International

Japanese foreign minister tells U.S. it will strengthen military

TOKYO, Japan: While visiting a U.S. aircraft carrier patrolling Asian waters, Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi promised that his country ...

Pope Francis appointments to shape Vatican administration

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis, this week, announced key appointments in his newly reformed Vatican bureaucracy.He named new deputies for the ...

Raise air quality standards, Chinese task force tells government

SHANGHAI, China: A Chinese task-force has urged the government to raise air quality standards, in a bid to decrease the ...

Florida bride, caterer served marijuana-laced food, says police

LONGWOOD, Florida: A Florida bride and her caterer have been arrested and charged with mixing marijuana into the food served ...

Japan renews call that Russia 'illegally occupies' northern islands

TOKYO, Japan: Even as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, Japan, has again raised its territorial dispute with Moscow, describing ...

As Covid infections fall, Hong Kong slowly returns to life

HONG KONG: Hong Kong authorities relaxed some of the world's most stringent COVID-19 curbs this week, bringing relief to residents ...

Business

Costs to fall as India to use same batteries for rickshaws, scooters

New DELHI, India: Under a proposed new policy released by think-tank Niti Aayog, India will implement new rules to allow ...

U.S. stocks reverse world markets meltdown, Nasdaq surges 166 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks finished higher in choppy trading on Monday, buoyed by a rally in tech ...

Amazon Virginia HQ to be designed as helix-shaped tower

ARLINGTON, Virginia: The Arlington County Board has unanimously approved Amazon's plans to build a helix-shaped tower, which will be the ...

Record setting delivery as FedEx electric van travels 258 miles

DETROIT, Michigan: A General Motors subsidiary that builds commercial electric delivery vans announced this week that an electric van used ...

Ukraine war disrupts palm oil exports, Indonesia stops exports

JAKARTA, Indonesia: To slow the soaring price of domestic cooking oil, Indonesia has banned the exports of all palm oil. ...

SpaceX Starlink internet service to be offered on plane for first time

HAWTHORNE, California: SpaceX has announced that it has signed its first deal to provide satellite internet service on a commercial ...

Movie Review

