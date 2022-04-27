Wed, 27 Apr 2022

News RELEASES

International

Section
Hundreds of homes destroyed in New Mexico wildfires

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico: In northern New Mexico, wind-driven wildfires, which blazed unusually early this the year in the parched U.S. ...

Burial of 17 French WWI soldiers follow discovery at Gallipoli, Turkey

CANAKKALE PENINSULA, Turkey: The remains of 17 missing French soldiers who fought in the Battle of Gallipoli in World War ...

Japanese foreign minister tells U.S. it will strengthen military

TOKYO, Japan: While visiting a U.S. aircraft carrier patrolling Asian waters, Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi promised that his country ...

Pope Francis appointments to shape Vatican administration

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis, this week, announced key appointments in his newly reformed Vatican bureaucracy.He named new deputies for the ...

Raise air quality standards, Chinese task force tells government

SHANGHAI, China: A Chinese task-force has urged the government to raise air quality standards, in a bid to decrease the ...

Florida bride, caterer served marijuana-laced food, says police

LONGWOOD, Florida: A Florida bride and her caterer have been arrested and charged with mixing marijuana into the food served ...

Business

Section
Chinese official says impact of Covid on economy should be lessened

BEIJING, China: A leading central bank official said China should aim to soften the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic ...

ASX index drops nearly 2% as Asian markets divide, greenback gains

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Concern about economic growth in China, the world's second-largest economy, weighed on shares in Asia on ...

Rejecting old union, Mexican Panasonic workers join independent union

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Workers at a Panasonic auto parts plant in northern Mexico voted this week to join an independent ...

Costs to fall as India to use same batteries for rickshaws, scooters

New DELHI, India: Under a proposed new policy released by think-tank Niti Aayog, India will implement new rules to allow ...

U.S. stocks reverse world markets meltdown, Nasdaq surges 166 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks finished higher in choppy trading on Monday, buoyed by a rally in tech ...

Amazon Virginia HQ to be designed as helix-shaped tower

ARLINGTON, Virginia: The Arlington County Board has unanimously approved Amazon's plans to build a helix-shaped tower, which will be the ...

Movie Review

