International

China condemns terrorist attack, demands thorough investigation

BEIJING, China - China on Wednesday expressed its strong condemnation and demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged terrorist attack ...

Worldwide performance planned for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

In June, Singer Ed Sheeran and more than 100 "national treasures" will join some 10,000 performers in a 'People's pageant," ...

Grappling with the inconsistencies of the Western Hemisphere

The Russian invasion of Ukraine "is in many ways bigger than Russia, it's bigger than Ukraine," State Department spokesman Ned ...

Turkey imprisons life rights activist who opposed government

ANKARA, Turkey: A Turkish court has sentenced prominent Turkish civil rights activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala to life in prison ...

Poland rushes to reach 11 missing miners after 12 bodies recovered

JASTRZEBIE-ZDROJ, Poland: Authorities have said the death toll from two coal mine accidents last week in southern Poland now totals ...

US Capitol evacuated when not alerted of parachute demonstration

WASHINGTON D.C.: After a security scare last week, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) apologized for failing to notify the U.S. ...

Business

U.S. stock markets in shock, Nasdaq Composite sheds more than 4 percent

NEW YORK, New York - The full weight of a pending bear market came to bear on Friday as stocks ...

Economy, war causes fall in Google, YouTube ad revenues

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California: Google parent Alphabet reported its first quarterly revenue decline since the fourth quarter of 2019 before the ...

Speeding boat strikes whale off Mexico, 2 passengers sent to hospital

LA PAZ, Mexico: Six people were injured on April 24 after their small tour boat hit either a whale or ...

U.S. GDP slides 1.4 percent in March quarter, Wall Street advances

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks roared ahead on Thursday despite a dramatic slowdown in economic activity and a ...

Ford introduces electric F-150 Lightning truck, starting under $40,000

DETROIT, Michigan: Ford CEO Jim Farley hosted the launch of production of the electric F-150 Lightning pickup this week. During ...

Asian stocks surge, brushing aside collapsing Japanese yen

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia surged on Thursday despite a further dramatic decline in the Japanese yen.The yen ...

