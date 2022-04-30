

PYONGYANG, North Korea: Along with Eritrea, North Korea is currently one of only two countries in the world that has not vaccinated its population against COVID-19, despite continuous international efforts to supply it with vaccine doses.



Last year, the government in Pyongyang turned down nearly two million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines and nearly three million doses of Sinovac vaccines, offered by the international COVAX program.



This year, 250,000 doses of Novavax vaccines allotted for North Korea by COVAX were also canceled, apparently due to a lack of response from Pyongyang.



Experts say that Pyongyang's dissatisfaction with the number and type of vaccines offered, likely prompted them to turn down the shipments.



Lee Wootae, director and research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification, told ABC News, "The vaccines offered to North Korea so far are mostly those from AstraZeneca and Sinovac. What Pyongyang wants is U.S.-made vaccines, such as those from Pfizer."



North Korea turned down the vaccine offer because it also did not fulfill the quantity it wanted, another expert pointed out.



Shin Young-jeon, professor at the Hanyang University College of Medicine, told ABC News, "It is not unreasonable for Pyongyang to decide that administering such a small amount of doses would have little effect."



Some believe Pyongyang's reluctance is primarily affected by political judgment.



"The message that North Korea overcame a medical crisis with the help of U.S.-made vaccines will be difficult for the Kim Jong Un regime to justify, considering its critical stance towards the U.S.," Lim Eul Chul, professor at the Institute for Far Eastern Studies at Kyungnam University, told ABC News.



The North Korean regime may also have taken issue with the possibility of international supervision, and considering the country's state of total seclusion, the conditions for receiving vaccines may not have been a comfortable prospect.