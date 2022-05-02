Mon, 02 May 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
55
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Support rises among Americans in poll to arm Ukrainians

NEW YORK CITY, New York: According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed this week, 73 percent of Americans support the efforts ...

Water to be restricted to 6 million southern California residents

LOS ANGELES, California: In southern California, some 6 million people must cut their outdoor watering to one day a week ...

74-year-old golfer shoots man walking dog on golf course

MIAMI, Florida: A 74-year-old man has been arrested on charges of attempted murder after he allegedly shot another man for ...

US again defies China with sailing through Taiwan Strait

BEIJING, China: The Chinese military has condemned the passage of a U.S. warship, the guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson, through the ...

China condemns terrorist attack, demands thorough investigation

BEIJING, China - China on Wednesday expressed its strong condemnation and demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged terrorist attack ...

Worldwide performance planned for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

In June, Singer Ed Sheeran and more than 100 "national treasures" will join some 10,000 performers in a 'People's pageant," ...

Business

Section
Nationwide: UK house price rise slows from 18-year high

LONDON, England: According to figures released last week by mortgage lender Nationwide, after expanding in March at the fastest pace ...

Unknown bidder pays $57 million for 15 carot blue diamond

HONG KONG: The world's largest blue diamond, the 15.10-carat "De Beers Cullinan Blue," sold for $57.5 million during an auction ...

Coming out of bankruptcy, Hertz upbeat about summer rentals

ESTERO, Florida: Hertz Global Holdings new chief executive, Stephen Scherr, said this week that despite rising inflation, he expects Americans' ...

McDonalds expects losses after closing over 800 Russian branches

MOSCOW, Russia: McDonald's investors awaited the reported first quarter earnings this week to see how much the company stands to ...

Air India seeks to shake up industry with purchase of AirAsia India

NEW DEHLI, India: According to an application submitted to the the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Tata Group-owned Air India ...

U.S. stock markets in shock, Nasdaq Composite sheds more than 4 percent

NEW YORK, New York - The full weight of a pending bear market came to bear on Friday as stocks ...

Movie Review

Grease