Bees worth $48,000 die due to incorrect handling by airlines

ATLANTA, Georgia: Five million honeybees, valued at $48,000, died last week while being flown to Alaska. The bees had been ...

Extreme heat forcing power rationing in India, work hours reduced

NEW DELHI, India: As scorching temperatures forced the early closures of schools and sent people indoors, India is facing its ...

90% of American say China-Russia partnership is a problem

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A survey released last week by the Pew Research Center showed unfavorable opinions about China ...

Dr. Fauci: "We are much, much better off than a year ago,"

ATLANTA, Georgia: Dr. Anthony Fauci said this week that while the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over, it is under ...

Support rises among Americans in poll to arm Ukrainians

NEW YORK CITY, New York: According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed this week, 73 percent of Americans support the efforts ...

Water to be restricted to 6 million southern California residents

LOS ANGELES, California: In southern California, some 6 million people must cut their outdoor watering to one day a week ...

Wall Street has volatile day but manages to finish in black, tech stocks do best

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were in and out of positive territory Monday, but in the end, all ...

US states sue to stop post office from buying gas-powered trucks

WASHINGTON D.C.: To halt the purchase of thousands of gasoline-powered delivery trucks, California and 15 other states are suing the ...

Fort Worth, Texas government to be first in US to mine bitcoin

FORT WORTH, Texas: Fort Worth, Texas is set to become the first city in the United States to mine bitcoin. ...

Asian stocks record modest declines, Nasdaq 225 loses 29 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - It was a quiet day on Asian stock markets on Monday with China and Hong Kong ...

Study finds huge jump in dissatisfaction among working mothers

BALTIMORE, Maryland: Maryland mother Julia Martin is grateful to again have full-time child care for her two children and be ...

Nationwide: UK house price rise slows from 18-year high

LONDON, England: According to figures released last week by mortgage lender Nationwide, after expanding in March at the fastest pace ...

