Tue, 03 May 2022

News RELEASES

International

Officials shocked as Virgin Islands premier arrested on drug charges

MIAMI, Florida: In a sting operation in Miami, Premier of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) Andrew Fahie was arrested last ...

Germany files suit in UN high court due to Italian compensation claims

BERLIN, Germany: As Rome continues to allow Nazi war crime victims to claim compensation from the German state, even following ...

China's pact with Solomons to disrupt Australian elections, says PM

CANBERRA, Australia: After his home minister said Beijing's unveiling of a security deal with the nearby Solomon Islands was timed ...

Bees worth $48,000 die due to incorrect handling by airlines

ATLANTA, Georgia: Five million honeybees, valued at $48,000, died last week while being flown to Alaska. The bees had been ...

Extreme heat forcing power rationing in India, work hours reduced

NEW DELHI, India: As scorching temperatures forced the early closures of schools and sent people indoors, India is facing its ...

90% of American say China-Russia partnership is a problem

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A survey released last week by the Pew Research Center showed unfavorable opinions about China ...

Business

Russian reduces interest rate from 17 to 14 percent

MOSCOW, Russia: The Bank of Russia said this week that it was cutting the country's key interest rate from 17 ...

Interest rate increase in Australia unsettles stock market, lifts Aussie dollar

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - It was another quiet day on stock markets in the Asia Pacific on Tuesday, with markets ...

Chip shortage, EV funding blamed for Ford $3.1 billion loss

DETROIT, Michigan: Due to a shortage of semiconductor chips limiting the number of pickup trucks and SUVs available for sale ...

Intel: expect global chip shortage to continue into 2024

SANTA CLARA, California: The worldwide semiconductor chip shortage is expected to last into 2024, according to Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. ...

Wall Street has volatile day but manages to finish in black, tech stocks do best

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were in and out of positive territory Monday, but in the end, all ...

US states sue to stop post office from buying gas-powered trucks

WASHINGTON D.C.: To halt the purchase of thousands of gasoline-powered delivery trucks, California and 15 other states are suing the ...

