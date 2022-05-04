SEOUL/TOKYO -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, the Japanese government said on Wednesday.

Earlier South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) confirmed that the DPRK fired an unidentified projectile in a short statement without further details. (South Korea-DPRK-Projectile Launch)

- - - -

NEW DELHI -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,088,118 on Wednesday, as 3,205 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data.

Delhi reported 1,414 COVID-19 cases over the previous 24 hours. Currently, there are 5,986 active cases in the national capital.

Besides, as many as 31 deaths across the country due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 523,920. (India-COVID-19 Cases)

- - - -

SYDNEY -- One of Australia's largest supermarket chains, Coles, has set up a fully functioning "practice" supermarket at a school for the disabled to help students develop life skills and gain work experience.

The school, St Lucy's, in Sydney's north, specializes in education for young people with a broad range of disabilities including autism, sensory impairments and intellectual disability. (Australia-Supermarket-Disabled)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 49,064 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 17,395,791, the health authorities said Wednesday.

The daily caseload was down from 51,131 the previous day and lower than 76,775 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. (South Korea-COVID-19)