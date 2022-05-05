Thu, 05 May 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
68
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Germany, largest customer of Russian gas could end this summer

BERLIN, Germany - Facing pressure from Ukraine and other European nations to cut energy imports from Russia, which help fill ...

Vietnam to enlarge trade, security ties with Japan

HANOI, Japan: During a Southeast Asia tour, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan and Vietnam have to expand their ...

Officials in Alabama consider raising last US slave ship from river

MOBILE, Alabama: Researchers from the Alabama Historical Commission are returning to the coast near Mobile to evaluate the remains of ...

Tornado in Kansas leaves 13 miles of destruction, winds 165 MPH

KANSAS CITY, Kansas: A tornado that struck south-central Kansas last week generated winds of winds up to 165 mph and ...

Officials shocked as Virgin Islands premier arrested on drug charges

MIAMI, Florida: In a sting operation in Miami, Premier of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) Andrew Fahie was arrested last ...

Germany files suit in UN high court due to Italian compensation claims

BERLIN, Germany: As Rome continues to allow Nazi war crime victims to claim compensation from the German state, even following ...

Business

Section
Shareholder proposes break-up of giant HSBC Bank

LONDON, England: A source has revealed that the largest shareholder in HSBC holdings, Chinese insurance giant Ping An, has called ...

Stocks in Asia trade sideways, Australian market biggest mover with 23 point gain

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - It was like Groundhog Day on Asian markets on Wednesday, with little movement on the limited ...

Lockdowns, shortages of supplies cause fall in China manufacturing

BEIJING, China: As lockdowns continued in Shanghai and other manufacturing hubs to curb COVID-19 outbreaks, China's manufacturing output fell to ...

Qantas buys Airbus A350-1000 jets for world's longest non-stop flight

MASCOT, Australia: Qantas Airways has announced that it has ordered twelve A350-1000 aircraft from Airbus SE, as well as 40 ...

Wall Street closes with modest gains, Nasdaq climbs 28 points

NEW YORK, New York - Fears of a recession and a potential 50 basis points rate hike by the US. ...

Diesel price in US over $5, higher than gasoline

WASHINGTON D.C.: Amidst supply shortages inflating consumer prices throughout the United States, the price of diesel fuel reached a record ...

Movie Review

The Cordillera of Dreams (La cordillre des songes)
Cordillera of Dreams