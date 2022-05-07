Sat, 07 May 2022

As Covid spreads in Beijing, subways stations closed

Beijing, China: Despite recording only small numbers of daily cases, the Chinese capital Beijing closed dozens of subway stations due ...

Transgender athletes banned from competing in Georgia

ATLANTA, Georgia: Transgender boys and girls will be banned from playing on Georgia high school sports teams. The Georgia High ...

Only 20% of US parents to vaccinate children under 5, says study

SAN FRANCISCO, California: According to a survey published this week by the Kaiser Family Foundation's Vaccine Monitor, only 18 percent ...

PM Shehbaz orders dispatching emergency relief goods to Afghans

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Pakistan announced on Thursday that it would send emergency relief supplies to Afghanistan flood victims. "In this ...

Myanmar army burns more than 800 houses in Sagaing

SAGAING, Myanmar - According to local sources, Junta troops burned down a town with over 800 households in Sagaing Region's ...

After flight delay, Vegas-bound couple get married on plane mid-flight

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: Weather delays and a fully dressed bride and groom walked down the aisle of their airplane mid-flight ...

Tesla says Shanghai to manufacture 1 million electric cars per year

SHANGHAI, China: After the construction of its new factory, capable of producing 450,000 electric vehicles per year next to its ...

U.S. stocks remain on defensive, tech sector hardest hit

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks extended losses on Friday after a massive sell-off a day earlier which saw ...

Man in Brazil, 100, sets record for working in same job for 84 years

SAO PAULO, Brazil: After turning 100 years old, Brazil's Walter Orthmann broke the world record for working for the most ...

To beat high rentals, California homes offering sleeping pods

PALO ALTO, California: Due to greatly increasing rents in the San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley is trying a new ...

Hong Kong's Hang Seng sold off, Asian markets generally lower

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were on the skids on Friday, although in Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained ...

Rivian to build car factory near Atlanta, will employ 7,500

ATLANTA, Georgia: The state of Georgia has offered electric vehicle (EV) company Rivian tax incentives worth $1.5 billion to build ...

