SEOUL -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired one short-range ballistic missile, presumed to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), off its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Saturday.

The JCS said in a statement that it detected the missile, which was launched in waters off the DPRK's eastern coastal city of Sinpo, where its main submarine shipyard is believed to be placed, at about 2:07 p.m. local time (0507 GMT) on Saturday. (South Korea-DPRK-Missiles)

- - - -

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan on Saturday dispatched one C-130 aircraft to Mazar-i-Sharif, capital of Afghanistan's northern Balkh Province, carrying emergency relief items for the people hit by flash floods, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said.

"Pakistan as a neighboring country has been at the forefront of efforts for provision of humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people," the foreign ministry said in a statement. (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Relief)

- - - -

HAVANA -- The death toll from a powerful explosion at a luxury hotel in central Havana climbed to 22, with 64 people injured, said the Cuban Presidential Office in an update on Friday evening.

A previous report said at least 18 people were killed and over 50 others hospitalized. (Cuba-Hotel-Deaths)

- - - -

SAN SALVADOR -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday said the United States should share the burden of tackling mass immigration from Central America.

During his visit to El Salvador, Lopez Obrador stressed that the immigration crisis needed a joint solution. (Mexico-Immigration)