Tue, 10 May 2022

International

Parents struggle amidst shortage of US baby formula

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Global supply chain issues have reduced the availability of baby formula by 40 percent in ...

Russian poisoning claims under scrutiny

Bellingcat and associates have claimed that sanctioned oligarch Roman Abramovich, Tatar politician Rustem Umerov, and one other Russian businessman suffered ...

Virgin Galactic stock falls as launch of space tourism service delayed

MOHAVE, California: Virgin Galactic has announced that it will delay providing space tourism flights until the first quarter of 2023. ...

Carnival Cruise called 'overwhelmed' by 100 Covid cases

SEATTLE, Washington: Passengers on a Carnival Cruise Ship that docked in Seattle this week said more than 100 passengers tested ...

Gas to blame as 22 die in Havana, Cuba hotel explosion

HAVANA, Cuba: Officials believe a gas explosion resulted in the deaths of 22 people, including one child, in Havana on ...

Texas wants US government to pay for schooling for migrant children

AUSTIN, Texas: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said he would challenge a 1982 U.S. Supreme Court ruling requiring states to ...

Business

Boeing headquarters to leave Chicago, heading to Wash. D.C.-area

CHICAGO, Illinois: Boeing has announced that it will relocate its global headquarters from Chicago to Arlington, Virginia, just outside the ...

Asian stock markets dive, U.S. dollar rally gathers steam

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were under water Monday with major falls being recorded across the board as ...

US worker productivity output down 7.5 percent, most in 75 years

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that in the first quarter of 2022, worker productivity fell at its ...

United Airlines passenger exits thru emergency door, arrested

CHICAGO, Illinois: A United Airlines passenger was arrested this week for opening an aircraft's emergency door and sliding down a ...

After rumor of Alibaba's Jack Ma's arrest, stock loses $26 billion

BEIJING, China: Shares in Chinese online retailer Alibaba fell by as much as 10 percent this week, losing some $26 ...

Apple Ireland paid $24.8 billion to Apple US in 2021

DUBLIN, Ireland: Filings rby Apple's California headquarters indicate that its Ireland subsidiary earned $24.8 billion for the U.S. company in ...

