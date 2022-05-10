KABUL -- A batch of humanitarian supplies, provided by China's South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund in cooperation with the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), have been distributed in Afghanistan on Monday.

The FAO and the WFP said on Tuesday that they have provided humanitarian assistance to millions of people in Afghanistan, and are scaling up their programs to assist and support needy families. (Afghanistan-China-Aid)

- - - -

COLOMBO -- Sri Lanka's Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) declared Tuesday a market holiday as a nationwide curfew was imposed due to the unrest.

The CSE said in a statement that they had been informed that the Real Time Gross Settlement system of the central bank will not be operated on Tuesday. (Sri Lanka-Stocks)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said Tuesday that his new government will open door to dialogue with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to peacefully resolve the Korean Peninsula's nuclear issue.

Yoon said at his inaugural ceremony, held in the National Assembly in Seoul, that his government will create lasting, sustainable peace which can be guaranteed through solidarity with the international community. (South Korea-President-DPRK)

- - - -

COLOMBO -- A government notification issued by order of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday night confirmed that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has resigned with effect from Monday.

Meanwhile, a nationwide curfew imposed in Sri Lanka on Monday was extended till Wednesday morning, said the President's Media Division. (Sri Lanka--Prime Minister)