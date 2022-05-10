Tue, 10 May 2022

News RELEASES

International

New round of US sanctions includes Gazprombank executives, Russian TV

WASHINGTON D.C.: To punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. has announced new sanctions against three Russian television ...

Focus on faulty air conditioner in death of Americans in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas: After three Americans were found dead and another hospitalized on May 6, a faulty air conditioner leaking toxic ...

Taliban orders Afghan women to cover head-to-foot

KABUL, Afghanistan: The Taliban government has ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothing in public, confirming the worst fears ...

Parents struggle amidst shortage of US baby formula

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Global supply chain issues have reduced the availability of baby formula by 40 percent in ...

Russian poisoning claims under scrutiny

Bellingcat and associates have claimed that sanctioned oligarch Roman Abramovich, Tatar politician Rustem Umerov, and one other Russian businessman suffered ...

Virgin Galactic stock falls as launch of space tourism service delayed

MOHAVE, California: Virgin Galactic has announced that it will delay providing space tourism flights until the first quarter of 2023. ...

Business

Coca-Cola sales up 16%, company faces rising costs

ATLANTA, Georgia: As crowds returned to movie theaters, music venues and sports stadiums, sales of Coca-Cola surged 16 percent in ...

Global stocks rout starts to lose steam in Asian trading

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly lower on Tuesday, although the major indices came off their lows.In ...

Former engineer sued by Tesla for stealing supercomputer secrets

AUSTIN, Texas: Tesla is suing former engineer Alexander Yatskov for allegedly stealing "confidential and tightly guarded" information related to "Project ...

Commercial flights suspended in Nigeria due to fuel costs

LAGOS, Nigeria: Nigeria's national airlines will suspend operations beginning this week until further notice due to the rising cost of ...

U.S. stock markets remain crippled, Nasdaq Composite plunges 521 points

NEW YORK, New York - The rout on Wall Street extended on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite shedding more than ...

Boeing headquarters to leave Chicago, heading to Wash. D.C.-area

CHICAGO, Illinois: Boeing has announced that it will relocate its global headquarters from Chicago to Arlington, Virginia, just outside the ...

