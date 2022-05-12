Thu, 12 May 2022

International

Discounted US internet to be offered to those seeking assistance

WASHINGTON D.C.: Some 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted services to people with low incomes, U.S. President Joe ...

Myanmar army uses prisoners as human shields to move on roads

CHIN STATE, Myanmar - According to members of the anti-junta groups involved, repeated interceptions of military convoys by resistance forces ...

Lockheed Martin to nearly double Javelin missile production

BETHESDA, Maryland: Lockheed Martin Chief Executive Officer James Taiclet said plans call to nearly double its production of Javelin anti-tank ...

In bid to prevent clashes, Indian mosques turn down loudspeakers

MUMBAI, India: Mohammed Ashfaq Kazi, the main preacher at the largest mosque in Mumbai, the Juma Masjid, checked a decibel ...

New round of US sanctions includes Gazprombank executives, Russian TV

WASHINGTON D.C.: To punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. has announced new sanctions against three Russian television ...

Focus on faulty air conditioner in death of Americans in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas: After three Americans were found dead and another hospitalized on May 6, a faulty air conditioner leaking toxic ...

Business

Section
U.S. stock markets continue to lose ground, Nasdaq tumbles more than 3 percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks tumbled again Wednesday following the release of core CPI figures which showed inflation ...

New Jersey online casino revenue expected to jump in 2022

TRENTON, New Jersey: The New Jersey Attorney-General has reported that the state's online casino industry is predicted to increase its ...

U.S. stocks close mixed, Nasdaq Composite gains 114 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks attempted to rally on Tuesday after a 3-day losing streak.It was not to ...

Coca-Cola sales up 16%, company faces rising costs

ATLANTA, Georgia: As crowds returned to movie theaters, music venues and sports stadiums, sales of Coca-Cola surged 16 percent in ...

Global stocks rout starts to lose steam in Asian trading

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly lower on Tuesday, although the major indices came off their lows.In ...

Former engineer sued by Tesla for stealing supercomputer secrets

AUSTIN, Texas: Tesla is suing former engineer Alexander Yatskov for allegedly stealing "confidential and tightly guarded" information related to "Project ...

Movie Review

