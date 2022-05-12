Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
HONG KONG: Hong Kong chief administrator Carrie Lam has said that 'Chinese patriots' are now in charge of the city ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Some 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted services to people with low incomes, U.S. President Joe ...
CHIN STATE, Myanmar - According to members of the anti-junta groups involved, repeated interceptions of military convoys by resistance forces ...
BETHESDA, Maryland: Lockheed Martin Chief Executive Officer James Taiclet said plans call to nearly double its production of Javelin anti-tank ...
MUMBAI, India: Mohammed Ashfaq Kazi, the main preacher at the largest mosque in Mumbai, the Juma Masjid, checked a decibel ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: To punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. has announced new sanctions against three Russian television ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Financial markets across the world continued in disarray Thursday with the U.S. dollar forging ahead, while ...
DHAKA, Bangladesh - Follwoing the collision of two Boeing planes at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's hangar, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks tumbled again Wednesday following the release of core CPI figures which showed inflation ...
TRENTON, New Jersey: The New Jersey Attorney-General has reported that the state's online casino industry is predicted to increase its ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks attempted to rally on Tuesday after a 3-day losing streak.It was not to ...
ATLANTA, Georgia: As crowds returned to movie theaters, music venues and sports stadiums, sales of Coca-Cola surged 16 percent in ...