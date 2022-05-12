Thu, 12 May 2022

News RELEASES

International

West decries election that places 'patriots' in charge of Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Hong Kong chief administrator Carrie Lam has said that 'Chinese patriots' are now in charge of the city ...

Discounted US internet to be offered to those seeking assistance

WASHINGTON D.C.: Some 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted services to people with low incomes, U.S. President Joe ...

Myanmar army uses prisoners as human shields to move on roads

CHIN STATE, Myanmar - According to members of the anti-junta groups involved, repeated interceptions of military convoys by resistance forces ...

Lockheed Martin to nearly double Javelin missile production

BETHESDA, Maryland: Lockheed Martin Chief Executive Officer James Taiclet said plans call to nearly double its production of Javelin anti-tank ...

In bid to prevent clashes, Indian mosques turn down loudspeakers

MUMBAI, India: Mohammed Ashfaq Kazi, the main preacher at the largest mosque in Mumbai, the Juma Masjid, checked a decibel ...

New round of US sanctions includes Gazprombank executives, Russian TV

WASHINGTON D.C.: To punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. has announced new sanctions against three Russian television ...

Business

Greenback catapults higher as stocks in Asia crumble

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Financial markets across the world continued in disarray Thursday with the U.S. dollar forging ahead, while ...

Biman suspends five over aircraft collision at Dhaka airport

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Follwoing the collision of two Boeing planes at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's hangar, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has ...

U.S. stock markets continue to lose ground, Nasdaq tumbles more than 3 percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks tumbled again Wednesday following the release of core CPI figures which showed inflation ...

New Jersey online casino revenue expected to jump in 2022

TRENTON, New Jersey: The New Jersey Attorney-General has reported that the state's online casino industry is predicted to increase its ...

U.S. stocks close mixed, Nasdaq Composite gains 114 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks attempted to rally on Tuesday after a 3-day losing streak.It was not to ...

Coca-Cola sales up 16%, company faces rising costs

ATLANTA, Georgia: As crowds returned to movie theaters, music venues and sports stadiums, sales of Coca-Cola surged 16 percent in ...

